First Place

The Taste of Letters

By Gabby Kupfer

Second Place

Rules For A Shared Existence

By Rachel Thorn

If you don’t feed the fairies –

Leave little tins of bread and soda pop

On the back porch for them –

They will put bedbugs in your sheets

To bite your toes.

Don’t forget, not one night,

For they have long memories

And wicked thoughts

And feel vindicated by your disrespect.

If you leave milk out for the fairies instead of soda,

They will laugh at you for being

Behind the times, and pinch your ears

Until they turn black and blue.

When the summer is stifling hot,

Leave a pink saucer with iced tea

Out next to the patch of daisies

And pray the fairies don’t sprinkle dandelion seeds

Over your front lawn

In exchange for golden wishes.

Third Place

The Gardener

By Eli Welter

My mind is searching for time and times,

Times without the knock of holding.

Wherever the light shines through the

kitchen and the stairway and the letter you wrote.

Above to where we waited,

where I wait and think

too much, all at once.

A breath in the garden, a heavy step

leaning toward where I sit.

Too much, overmuch.

Again in the sunlight and here rain,

leaves washed and sodden.

Hide the rain, hide the puddle.

There are no pages here.

Honorable Mention

To where may I turn for meaning in this life?

By Micah Sharp

To where may I turn for meaning in this life?

To ahead? To the future? What waits but pain and death?

To behind? To the past? What waits but memories and forever gones?

To the left? To liberalism? What waits but eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die?

To the right? To conservatism? What waits but save up, store up, horde up, for no on knows what tomorrow brings?

To the bottom? To what is below? What waits but the dark, insidious powers of hell and all its minions?

To the top? To what is above? What waits but the gods of myths and legends, destined to live and die like man?

To within? To what is inside? What waits but the depraved wretch, the cowardly cannibal?

To without? To what is outside? What waits but the ethereal nonexistence, the incognizant dark emptiness?

To where may I turn for meaning in life?

And then I hear a voice far off in the distant beyond, not above nor below, not left nor right, not before nor behind, not within and not without, yet beyond and so intimately close.

It says to me, “Not where, but Whom”.

From Whom may I find meaning in this life?

From Him Who was, Who is, Who will always be. Him Who is I AM.