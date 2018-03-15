Housing policy to stay the same for 2018-2019

Based on new enrollment projections, the university has announced its decision to retain the current housing policy for the 2018-2019 academic year.

“This decision had to be based on enrollment numbers,” Brenda Roth, VP of Student Life, said, “but were students’ concerns important to us? Of course.”

Previous enrollment projections from Admissions in January motivated Student Life to change the housing policy, but updated projections will keep the housing policy the same.

The current policy is, and will remain, as follows:

“Lessons learned during these last few weeks will continue to guide our thinking,” Roth stated in a campus-wide email update on Mar. 15. “With this policy issue resolved for 2018-2019, we can turn our attention to the more important, philosophical conversations that wrestle with how, and at what point, students should be involved in policy development, particularly as we look to set housing policies for the 2019-2020 academic year.”

The attached PDF outlines the update in entirety.