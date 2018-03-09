The best of Overheard at Corban

Overheard at Corban is a Facebook group where students can post quotes from other peers, professors, faculty members or anyone else who says something completely hilarious. If you’re not involved in the social media page, are you even a Corban student? Adding yourself to the page right now will increase your quality of life in enormous ways.

Here are the top ten amusing posts of this year so far:

1. “Corban is just Christian Mingle but with better results.”

2. “I bet Dr. Derickson secretly has the world’s largest Pokémon card collection.”

3. Student: “Is there a medicine or procedure that can cure all headaches? Dr. Dyer: “Yes! It’s called the Guillotine! It’s a French procedure.”

4. “PVG-ers remind me of that group of middle schoolers who don’t do anything but hang out in the mall being loud and not buying anything.”

5. Jesus is the original sass master. There’s that one verse in Matthew that is the equivalent of Stanley’s “Did I stutter?”

6. “I just split a s’mores bar with Allen-Freakin’-Jones!”

7. *Professor singing in the hallway* “We don’t need no education…”

8. “If Thomas Aquinas was beef jerky, you could chew on him forever.” – Professor John Scott.

9. “Chill out and have a salad.” – Dr. Trammell

10. “I am Christ.”

