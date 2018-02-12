Valentine’s Day pick-up lines you won’t want to miss

As Valentine’s Day draws near and minds drift to relationships and chocolate hearts, we went around campus to ask students what their favorite pickup lines were. Some are well known, while others are originals! Enjoy, and use wisely! 😉
If you were a Cheeto, you would be a hot Cheeto.
– Jake DeVries
Is your dad a king? Because you look like a princess.
– Will Evans
Roses are red
Violets are blue
I can’t rhyme
Can I date you?
– Brendan Heidner
Girl: What kind of superhero would you want to be? I’d be Batman.
Guy: I’d rather be YOUR man.
– Jasmine Heberlein
Are you made of copper and titanium? Because you are a CuTi!
– Ashlie Allison
They say some of the most beautiful things in life are useless, Don’t worry, I don’t think you’re useless.
– Kate Vetter
I would flirt with you, but I’d rather seduce you with my awkwardness.
– Rachel P.
Hey, make sure your shoes are tied, I wouldn’t want you falling for anyone else.
– Amity Duke
If you were a pirate, would you want your parrot on this shoulder (touches close shoulder), or this shoulder (puts arm around back to touch other shoulder)?
– Claire Kasten
Hey, I was reading Numbers last night, and I realized, I don’t have yours.
– Cailyn Lambert
Somebody once said Disney World is the happiest place on earth, but obviously they’ve never been in your arms.
– Danielle Peterson
Now I know why Solomon had 700 wives, because he never met you.
– Alyssa Peeke
Hey babe, what’s your number? Oh wait, I already know. It starts with one and ends in zero.
– Luke Allen
Are you an airbender? Because you blow me away.
– Missy LeDoux
Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing!
– Alicia Uchytil
Are you hot? Or is that the Holy Spirit burning inside you?
– Bethany Caudill
Feel this. (presents arm) That’s girlfriend material.
– Kaitlyn Arnold
