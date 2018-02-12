Valentine’s Day pick-up lines you won’t want to miss

As Valentine’s Day draws near and minds drift to relationships and chocolate hearts, we went around campus to ask students what their favorite pickup lines were. Some are well known, while others are originals! Enjoy, and use wisely! 😉

If you were a Cheeto, you would be a hot Cheeto.

– Jake DeVries

via GIPHY

Is your dad a king? Because you look like a princess.

– Will Evans

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I can’t rhyme

Can I date you?

– Brendan Heidner

Girl: What kind of superhero would you want to be? I’d be Batman.

Guy: I’d rather be YOUR man.

– Jasmine Heberlein

via GIPHY

Are you made of copper and titanium? Because you are a CuTi!

– Ashlie Allison

They say some of the most beautiful things in life are useless, Don’t worry, I don’t think you’re useless.

– Kate Vetter

I would flirt with you, but I’d rather seduce you with my awkwardness.

– Rachel P.

via GIPHY

Hey, make sure your shoes are tied, I wouldn’t want you falling for anyone else.

– Amity Duke

If you were a pirate, would you want your parrot on this shoulder (touches close shoulder), or this shoulder (puts arm around back to touch other shoulder)?

– Claire Kasten

Hey, I was reading Numbers last night, and I realized, I don’t have yours.

– Cailyn Lambert

Somebody once said Disney World is the happiest place on earth, but obviously they’ve never been in your arms.

– Danielle Peterson

via GIPHY

Now I know why Solomon had 700 wives, because he never met you.

– Alyssa Peeke

Hey babe, what’s your number? Oh wait, I already know. It starts with one and ends in zero.

– Luke Allen

Are you an airbender? Because you blow me away.

– Missy LeDoux

via GIPHY

Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing!

– Alicia Uchytil

Are you hot? Or is that the Holy Spirit burning inside you?

– Bethany Caudill

Feel this. (presents arm) That’s girlfriend material.

– Kaitlyn Arnold

via GIPHY