Students look forward to spring

With the weather hinting at warmer temperatures, students are hanging hammocks, riding scooters, daring to wear shorts and even attempting sandals. Students are ready for spring!

“Spring is pretty tight,” Joshua Heisey said. “The thing I love most is getting to walk down to classes every day and see the change of the trees. I also love wearing shorts and not being too cold.”

The pink rhododendrons in front of PV 103 are full, as are the cotton-candy-colored blossoms outside Davidson.

“I really love flowers and the sun and baby animals,” Mackenzie Wilson said.

Bright purple crocuses are chirping open behind the library, and a few sunny daffodils are dancing along the walkways.

“Spring is the best flipping time of year,” Rachel Stadeli said. “I could be saying that because I’m a May baby, but I also love watching the life blossom (quite literally) around us again.”

Spring is also a time of nostalgia for many students.

“Spring makes me want to go back to my childhood,” Hannah Clarizio said. “It reminds me of the days when it would begin to warm up just a little bit and I would head outside with my siblings to play in the big puddle that would form in our backyard. We could wade in it all the way up to our waists. With bare feet and cut off shorts, we’d come running back inside after climbing trees or walking through the creek to huddle around the vent heaters in the floor and stare at the beautiful green out the window.”

“In the springtime, sunshine starts to come out and everyone gets really happy, and I just feel like everyone is super cheerful and conversational,“ Sami Croff said. “Hammocks in the trees, blankets in the grass. Community!”

Puddles glow in the light of this brilliant new invention called… the sun. Moods seem to be reflecting that light. Smiles might just be a bit wider, laughs a bit louder, colors a lot brighter and homework, strangely enough, a lot harder. It’s no wonder why — spring is here!