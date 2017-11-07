Creative places to go off campus

We all need a break from “that place” where we are constantly at day in and day out. After a while, your dorm room or favorite corner of the library can get a little old. It’s normal and perfectly okay to want a change in scenery. We all desire to get out of dodge and go somewhere new.

Below is a list of a few creative and fun spots to go for activity, study and artistic expression, and they are all within half an hour from campus.

Croisan Creek Trail – 4500 Croisan Scenic Way S. Salem ($$ – Free!)

This trail is great for hiking and biking, and all within the vicinity of South Salem. This is the closest region of Salem to Corban’s campus, so it makes the travel time quite short. In particular, this trail is great for spontaneous hikes and quick biking detours for a more scenic option. Although the distance is only about a mile, its uniqueness makes it a great experience.

Deepwood Estate – 1116 Mission St SE, Salem ($$ – Optional)

Calling all photographers! This is the perfect place to do impromptu photoshoots and even just walk around the gardens. Flowers flourish at Deepwood, along with beautifully hedged lawns and large trees that give it an “enchanted forest” feel.

Java Crew Coffee House – 1210 Fairview Ave SE Salem ($$ – $5-$10)

Java Crew Coffee House is a cozy, once small house turned coffee shop. This gem is also located in South Salem, and it is the perfect place to study. It’s not too busy for the serious studiers, and not too quiet for those who want to catch up with friends. “Java Crew has great coffee and the people are friendly,” Kiernan Heinz said. “The Java Crew off 12th street and Fairview provides a small, but cute sitting area that makes for a great place to study.”

Reed Opera House – 189 Liberty St NE, Salem ($$ – Optional)

Built in 1869, this building is located in the center of downtown Salem and offers quite a few selections. Inside, there are small shops of various kinds along with a café or two. The environment makes for an interesting walk around.

Create A Memory – 270 Commercial St. NE, Salem ($$ – $10-$80)

There’s no better place to get your “paint on” than this artistic spot. You pick your piece (figurine, bowl, plate, etc.) and then paint it. After you’re finished, they will put it in the kiln for a nice finish, and you pick it up later. It’s a great way to express creativity and individuality through artistic pieces. “I enjoyed going to create a memory because it was a relaxed atmosphere where I got to spend time with people I love,” Leah McClain said. “Now every time I use the mug I created, I think of Christmas time with my family (because that’s when we all went). Plus, it gave me a way to put the craziness of what goes on in my brain into something tangible.”