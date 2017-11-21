Talent show invites experiencers into student life

On Nov 5, students and experiencers flocked to the Psalm Center for the Corban’s Got Talent Show. Included in the talent show was tap dancing, classical guitar playing and rap among other things. Out of the many diverse acts, Mathew Ralston’s act won the grand prize of $500 for his magic trick that involved chip bags and paper money.

The second act of the night, a dance by Devin Desmond and Natasha Wilson, won second place. The performance was emotionally gripping; many of the audience members brushed away tears.

“I really wanted to tell a story,” Wilson said. “I have many family members who are serving or have served in the military. One of my closest friends is currently in the Navy. I wanted to talk about how hard it can be, how scary it can be, for those who are left behind. We never know when something could happen.”

Wilson was amazed that they got second place.

“I was honestly really surprised. I had hoped just maybe we’d get third, but when some else well-deservingly did, I was very content. But then they announced us and all I could do was smile and hug my partner,” Wilson said.

For Desmond, learning his act was enjoyable.

“I wasn’t really expecting to win,” Desmond said. “I never danced before. I wouldn’t say I was surprised though, because Tasha put together an incredible routine and did amazing. We probably spent about 6 hours overall practicing it.”

Rebecca Cray won third place for reciting a poem by Rudyard Kipling from memory.

Mirren Smith attended Corban Experience and watched the talent show. Smith appreciated Micah Sharp’s imitation of Napoleon Dynamite. Her second favorite act was Mathew Ralston’s performance.

“I really thought that was amazing,” Smith said. “I go crazy over those types of things. I don’t even understand how they do them. Even after they’re explained to me, I still don’t understand.”

The Corban’s Got Talent Show gave experiencers a glimpse into the lives of Corban students.

“My experiencer, Miriam Goings, sat with me and some friends in the front row,” Madison Steele said. “My favorite was when she went up on stage. Twice.”

Senior Tessa Brizzolara reflects on attending Corban Experience before joining the student body.

“I remember coming to the Corban Experience and having it really solidify that Corban was the right choice for me,” Brizzolara said. “Not only does it allow people to get an idea of what our campus looks like and the events we have, but it allows prospective students to really get an idea of what the people here at Corban are like. It is a community unlike anywhere I have been, and I think that is something that is really important for experiencers to see, especially as they engage with the student body here.”