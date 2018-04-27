End of the Year Party celebrates community, finishing strong

Last Saturday was our final hoorah as all of the Corban community gathered before the start of dead week. The end of the year party brought students to the picturesque property of Shilling’s Barn.

SAB welcomed cars with enthusiasm and excited faces and directed drivers on where to go based on their preference. The barn was filled with music, talking, laughing and the exchanging of hugs. Students competed in games set up behind the barn with old and new friends.

“I don’t think the end of the year party is ever lame,” Kaylee Shaffer said. “It’s always fun and exciting. Just having everybody there is fun, and enjoying the fact that the year is almost over and being able to enjoy that with the people we love.”

The tacos provided by Marco’s Place in Salem, OR, did not disappoint hungry students.

“I’ve had a lot of tacos in my life,” Katrina Garcia said. “From taco trucks, homemade and well-known restaurants. I must say that these are some of the best tacos I’ve ever had, and I’m so happy there was enough for seconds.”

The party successfully brought the community together and promoted rejoicing and relaxation before dead week.

“I love SAB and the Corban community,” Amity Duke said, “and to be able to look around and be surrounded by people that I go to school with and dance and laugh and have a good time is a perfect way to wrap up the end of the year.”

Along with Marco’s tacos, root beer floats and s’mores were handed out for students to enjoy.

“We did the whole beach thing at the beginning of the year; now it’s time for fun at the barn,” Noah Cook said.

Taking the time to worship is something that is done at many Corban events. Mark Morud, Maddie Tapp, Nick Alexander and Brianna Ashmore led a low-key worship session with people inside the barn.

“It’s not about singing in front of everybody; but it’s about sing with everybody to God,” Maddie Tapp said.

To finish the party strong, SAB provided free t-shirts, and “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira kicked off the dancing.

“I love everybody here,” Claire Kasten said, “and this party just made me love everybody even more.”