Corban partners with Satellite Gaming for Smash Bros. tournaments

Next week, Corban will be putting on a series of tournaments for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Feb. 25 will be 1v1, the 26 will be 2v2 and the 27 will be 3v3 squad strike matches. Rules are all loosely based on the tournament rules for Frostbite 2019. An email with the overhauled rules should be sent to your Corban email address later today.

The tournaments will be run with help from Satellite Gaming, a video game ministry based in Salem and Keizer which helps to create a better gaming environment for young people for the glory of Jesus Christ.

To participate in the tournament, contact Ken Zhu before midnight on Sunday to reserve your spot. For more information on Satellite Gaming, go to satellitegaming.net, or go to the tournament and talk to a volunteer.

