Campus Safety, Salem P.D. investigating after multiple vehicle break-ins

The university sent an alert to students and faculty Wednesday after multiple vehicle break-ins. In this week alone, there have been three but there have been more than 10 in the last month.

Campus Safety and the Salem Police Department are investigating the break-ins, and the police are compiling data with the hope of identifying suspect(s).

“We have reason to believe the suspect may be a student,” Mike Roth, director of Campus Safety, said.

Campus Safety is advising everybody on campus to keep all their doors locked, their car doors and of their dorm room. Anyone who has information on recent events or has witnessed suspicious activity should call Campus Safety at 503-510-6430 or email safety@corban.edu.

Tips from Campus Safety to prevent break-ins include: