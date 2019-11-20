Want to Keep off the Freshman Fifteen?

This story first appeared in the November 2019 edition of the Hilltop.

A medical professional, a personal trainer, and Corban alumni all have advice and tips for how not to gain the “inevitable” freshman fifteen.

How do you view a healthy lifestyle? “It is when you take care of your mind, body, and spirit,” said Jennifer Preston, a nine-year certified personal trainer and health nutritionist. Sarah Crowe May, a Family Medicine Resident Physician and credentialed D.O., agreed with Preston: “A healthy lifestyle is when you take into consideration all aspect of health, including body spirit, exercise diet, social health, decision making, and friends you to talk to; and for those who are spiritual it’s how they practice it.”

A Corban alumni, Zachary Lund, successfully kept off the freshman fifteen. “When you can recognize and understand what it means to know the effects on your body based on certain choices you make,” he said.

“My suggestion is that every time they go into the dining hall, they should make a balanced plate,” said Preston. “With protein, good carbs (vegetables and fruit), and good fat (ex. avocado, peanut butter). Eat enough to be satiated so they don’t feel like they need dessert. Make sure you eat three meals a day, because consistent eating is important for your health.”

“Generally, you eat your veggies and get good protein,” said May. “Don’t drink your calories. In terms of college, students aren’t monitored anymore by their parents, so they take in a lot more caffeinated drinks. With that being said, it is easy to go with the tasty option that gives you a lot of ‘brain power’.”

“A lot of times I based it off of what sat well with my body,” said Lund, who has dined at Corban. “It can be hard with food you don’t prepare yourself, so you have to know your body. I made sure I was eating on a regular schedule, and not at late hours. It can be easy to binge eat snacks, and I was constantly aware of not loading up my dorm room with unhealthy items.”

“It is a hard year,” explained Preston. “On average, 70 percent of college students gain weight in their first year. Students should try to stay grounded. If people are aware of the freshman 15, then they can be more responsible and cautious and focus on taking care of yourself. Find something active that they enjoy, because staying active makes it easier to keep off the weight.”

“Don’t drink your calories,” said May. “Being an adult comes with adult decisions. Think long term, consider the affects your decisions have on your body.”

“College is a huge change, and it is going to take some major adjusting, so just focus on what makes you happy and get situated,” said Lund. “Once you figure that out, then make decisions that benefit you in all ways. Whether it be mentally, physically, or socially.”

Preston, Crowe May and Lund offered three tips on how to defeat the freshman fifteen:

1. Drink Water!

“If you stay away from the soda and coffee,” Lund stated, “then you will have a better time digesting the ‘not-so-healthy’ food.”

“If you drink your calories (includes alcohol), try to do things in moderation,” explained May. “Water is always the best option!”

2. Find a Fun Hobby!

“If you can find something you enjoy,” Lund said, “then it will be easy to go out and do it.”

“Enjoy your friends and do things together,” May stated. “It is healthy to find a solid social support. It may not be your fast easy friends, because good friends can be hard to find.”

3. Eat Right + Exercise = Successful Combination!

“Exercising doesn’t always have to be done in the gym,” Preston said. “You need to be on your feet as much as possible and eat well in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Try taking the long route to class or the dining hall.”

“Find an accountability buddy,” Lund said. “Working out and eating well are so much easier if you have someone doing it with you.”

By: Taylor Preston