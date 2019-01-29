Pins&Needles exhibit on display in The Barn

Pins&Needles was a dream for only a short time. I mentioned the idea to Brenna Brutscher and she immediately offered The Barn as a space to make my dream a reality.

I had a lot of help from a lot of people to make this collaborative show come together. The show itself really has four elements. The photos, first, were all taken and processed by me using 35mm film. I wanted to choose shots that all convey a sense of loneliness and isolation.

Second are the poems. I asked several people to collaborate with me by writing words inspired by the photos. The results were honestly breath-taking – I have always been captivated by the ability to write something that strikes the reader emotionally and invites them into a new world.

Third, I hand-stitched each photo so that the words connected with the image. Some are more obvious, some more discreet. Regardless, this singular element of needle and thread forces the fourth element: the viewer.

Placing my own art in a room for anyone to look at and scrutinize made me feel extremely vulnerable, but my hope was that, as the viewer, you were able to feel the sense of emotion that I was trying to communicate through these three unique mediums.

If you made it down to my exhibition, thank you so much. I feel extreme gratitude toward everyone who has found the time to look at what I have worked on, and personally take pride in.