Day: Our biggest fan

Danny Day is more than the director of athletic communications. He’s a husband, a new father, a runner, a skier and a mentor to student athletes.

His favorite part of his job is working with great staff and student athletes and seeing these students grow.

“They grow, not only as students, but on the field, on the court,” Day said. He also enjoys, “seeing them be able to have that experience. They come to college to be a part of a team— part of something that’s really special.”

He manages all of the social media for the athletic department, communicates with coaches and students and keeps the community up-to-date. Day’s job involves serving head coaches in a support role and being a part of creating the student experience at Corban.

“If you think about it, the athletic season at Corban never stops,” Johanna Fields, who works in the office with him, said. “Danny comes early in August to prepare for the fall sport. Then, in the middle of fall, he prepares for winter sports. In the middle of winter, prepares for the spring seasons that wind up into summer, which then leads to starting the cycle all over again.”

“Within the athletic office, he is the go-to guy,” Fields said. “His phone is constantly buzzing from what feels like hundreds of different accounts he runs, but he always takes the time to help anyone who walks in his door. He is a part of everything athletic from social media, to the website, to stats, to game setup, post-game write-ups, to broadcasting, to scheduling, to team pictures, to team posters, to planning, to CCC banquets, to halftime shows, to the Golden Warriors awards; the man literally does it all. I have never heard Danny complain or stress about anything, no matter what comes his way. He is so good at his job, and I think everyone around agrees.”

With all of the responsibilities Day has, he finds ways to stay healthy and relaxed.

“I do a lot of long distance running to try and stay active and healthy,” Day said. “I run to get away from all the pressures of just the world in general.”

Day will have worked for Corban four full years in June. Before Corban, he worked at the University of Redlands in Southern California, where he had played soccer and earned a master’s in management.

As a graduate assistant for the athletic communications in southern California, Day appreciates the environment at a Christian college.

“Corban’s mission is to go out in the world and make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ,” Day said. “I think it’s neat to see the difference of, not just the people you work with, but also the students you get to be involved with and get to see the kind of choices they’re making on a day-to-day basis— choices that reflect the Lord. This is a very cool aspect here.”

Day also enjoys, “being able to talk with [student athletes] and not only about work or the sport, but about just life in general.” He likes being a professional and spiritual mentor of sorts to the students.

The student athletes enjoy getting to interact with him too.

“I appreciate Danny because he invests so much into every single program,” softball player Ashlyn Englehorn said. “He’s been CoSida SID of the Year, and he is absolutely stellar at his job. He is so much fun to work with as a student because he takes time to get to know us on a personal level. I’ve been lucky enough to work with Danny all four years, and each year he has gotten better at his job.”

Field agrees.

“On top of all things Corban athletics, Danny is also a new father to the absolute most precious little girl, Payton,” she said. “Within this crazy schedule, Danny still manages to prioritize his family and make them the most important thing. He often jokes about Payton being Corban’s youngest recruit. I can see it.”

While balancing the acts of father, husband, mentor and communicator, Day is also trying to cultivate a unique environment at Corban.

“I try to communicate not only our wins and losses, but I also try to talk about how these students aren’t just here to be student athletes,” Day said. “They’re here to be students, for one, but they’re also here to serve the Lord and be involved in the community.”