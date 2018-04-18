Four coffee shops, study spaces to get you through dead week

Dead week is approaching – slowly for some and quickly for most. Either way, it is almost here, and finding a place to study other than the limited study rooms on campus is near impossible. So, here is the answer: a list of a few coffee shops around the Salem area, and, even though there is some bias, I’ve gathered information on the environment of each place and how great it is for staying focused.

Disclaimer: These coffee shops were visited on weekends, so environment and times may vary on weekdays.

Let’s start off with a common coffee shop that most of us Corbanites know about. For those of you who do not know, Ike Box is on the corner of Cottage St. NE and Chemeketa St. NE, and is a place that gets a lot of business from college students.

Address: 299 Cottage St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Atmosphere: Open, loud enough for background noise but also quiet enough to work or talk with friends. It has relaxing aesthetics and is usually filled with people, so choose your time well, so you can find a seat. Everyone there is usually doing work, SO YOU’RE NOT ALONE! Staff is helpful if you are looking for something new to drink or munch on.

Parking: Parking can be bad, depending on what day you go, since it’s street parking. However, remember that on Sundays parking is free, so it’s worth it if you do happen to have to park a bit away.

Perk: If you need a place to meet up for a school project, you can book one of the meeting rooms they have. Also, an obvious perk is THEY HAVE GOOD WI-FI.

Downside: Closes at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

All the coffee shops I’ve been to have been strictly just that: coffee shops. So, to enter one that was also a bar was an interesting change. Archive is located on the corner of State St. and Liberty St. NE in downtown Salem.

Address: 102 Liberty St NE Suite 120, Salem, OR 97301

Atmosphere: The place has a relaxing feel and is very communal at the same time. Everyone talked freely, but low enough that people doing work wouldn’t be disturbed. The place is well lit in the day, due to the window walls that continuously capture the light and fill the whole room, unless you’re in the back. There are tables outside for non-rainy days and spacious tables in the front and back. The bar doesn’t get too crazy during the day, but once it hits around 6 or 7 p.m. Archive starts to fill with a louder crowd.

Parking: Parking tends to be difficult, since the location is on a busy street.

Perks: It doesn’t get overly crowded, and, when people sit next to you, there is still enough space between everyone. Great coffee!

Downside: Their booths along the sides of the space have uncomfortable seating, so if you choose a booth, prepare to be sitting on the edge of your seat, literally.

Ever wanted to feel like you’re in a cabin? Urban Grange has that homey rustic feel. This coffee shop is off the side of Edgewater St. NW and right in front of Eola Dr. NW.

Address: 1594 Edgewater Street NW, Salem, OR 97304

Atmosphere: This coffee shop has every person’s situation in mind. There are two-seater tables with a vintage-looking lamp on each table. Big four-seaters are along the front windows and in the back near the games and free books. And in the center, there is a vintage-looking trunk with chairs surrounding it. The room has a warm tone due to the color of the wood and the walls.

Parking: This doesn’t seem to be a big issue, but since it’s in a strip mall location, parking could be tricky.

Perks: Very spacious for everybody. Also, it’s quiet, so if you can’t work in a noisy area, this location tends to stay quiet. On weekdays, it’s open from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. And lastly, there are games if you need a break and want to have a bit of fun.

Downside: Because it’s close to a church, it can get crowded on Sunday mornings, but it goes down by noon. Also, it closes at 5 p.m. so schedule time accordingly.

So yes, this isn’t a coffee shop per se, but since we are heading into summer, ice cream tends to be big want. Dolce Mama’s is down State St. on the left.

Address: 333 State St, Salem, OR 97301

Atmosphere: The inside is a mixture of blues, browns and whites and is in a location where the lights seep in and brighten the place. So, if you’re in need of those cute Instagram pics and natural light, check this place out! It’s also not overly crowded, so a nice place for studying at the big tables that are up against the windows.

Parking: It’s closer to Riverfront Park so parking can be a hit or miss situation, but it’s also not a super busy street so try your luck.

Perks: Handmade ice cream that makes a tasty treat when trying to trudge on through your studies is always a plus. Side note: they also serve gluten free pastries, dairy free and vegan ice cream – so they keep everyone in mind. Also, there are a lot of outlets around the store.

Downside: Depending on what season you visit, the inside being slightly chilly may or may not bother you, but for spring and summer purposes I would say that’s a plus! Lastly, on Sundays they do close at 5 p.m., so if you have that sweet tooth crave I would hit this place up early.