You’ve seen them around campus; they live in the dorms, eat at Aramark and are usually making remarks about the weather. Odds are, some of you who are reading this are probably one of them: a Californian.

Why are Californians always made the butt of the joke in Oregon? Where is all the hype coming from? Let me explain why California produces, arguably, the most annoying of residents.

California is divided into three primary regions: Southern California, the Central Valley, and Northern California. As a whole, and compared to Oregonians, California residents are troublesome and live to stir up division within the United States. Plain and simple. Californians have brought with them to Oregon their carefree attitudes and overflowing amounts of confidence. A relocated Californian, Micah Hadley, comments on his boldness: “When we walk down the street, we look through people, not at them.” But there are many reasons to proceed with caution when building friendships with Californians.

Californians are notorious for having slang terminology that sets them apart from the rest of the United States. Calling highways or interstates, “the 99” or “the 5” is especially inconsiderate of those who prefer extra syllables. They see the cringe on your face as you correct them in your minds, and still, they don’t change.

The Dictionary of California is much like ordinary dictionaries, however, it contains an index for places abbreviated by Californians. Some of these include SoCal (Southern California), NorCal (Northern California), SLO (pronounced ‘slow,’ refers to San Luis Obispo), and San Fran (San Francisco), or the pronunciations of cities that are changed for the sake of a pun, like that of Fresno.

Oh, you mean Fres-yes?

But each region of California carries their own specific annoyances. For example, Northern California sits close enough to Oregon to take advantage of their tax free system, yet outside Oregon state lines for the luxury of pumping their own gas.

Those living in the Central Valley live happily within a two-hour radius of most Californian amusements: for example, the coast or the California state capitol; however, they have little to nothing to contribute other than the miles of field that surrounds Highway 99. Much of the historical qualities of California’s Central Valley are woven through the state’s ever present appreciation of the farmer’s tan.

Southern Californians may consider themselves the best at driving, most likely because they have had the most practice. Weaving in and through traffic lanes becomes an art form as soon as any California resident turns the key in the ignition. Californians drive with a destination in mind and a schedule to keep. That destination will most often be the open arms of an In-N-Out employee.

With an In-N-Out double-double in one hand and a vanilla milkshake in the other, Oregonians will never understand the romance between a Californian and his/her specially made extra crispy animal fries. Yes, there is an In-N-Out located in Medford, but ask any Californian and their claim will always be, “It’s just not the same.”

Californians have been roaming the Pacific Northwest for quite some time now and their travels and stays here in Oregon are nothing short of an epidemic, especially in recent years. It might be for the change in drought conditions or for the incredible coffee scene, but regardless of reason, Californians have moved and are here to stay.

Sincerely,

A Californian