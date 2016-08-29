Among the post-convocation hellos and hugs, you will undoubtedly be asked, “What did you do this summer?” No, I didn’t go on a missions trip. I didn’t backpack any Pacific Northwest peaks. Nor did I road trip across the country.

I worked 50 hours a week for 4 months. Looming rent and tuition bills kept me inside and in uniform most days, making iced Americanos for or selling float tubes to customers headed outside. I looked forward to the school year to get a break from the break, yet there were small adventures.

I honed my latte art, acted as bridesmaid for a best friend, counselled at my church’s kids’ camp and learned to fly fish. My dad is a fly fishing professional and taught me the technique and mindset required for this engaging fishing method. As a result of of my schedule, we were only able to go three times, but I remember each vividly, especially an evening at Foy’s Lake, near my hometown of Kalispell, Montana. Dad and I were in waders, scanning the shore for evanescent ripples. Our arching lines were silver in the twilight. As I reeled in to recast, miniature trout only inches long nibbled my fly with mouths too small to hook. I worked line out, casted to no avail, and pulled line to send it to my left. A baby trout, big enough to bite, but small enough not to pull the line, vaulted across the water on my fly. I erupted in laughter at this foolish fish, just as dad sent one flying himself.

That was the only fish I caught, but it was a genuine highlight of my summer: three hours with a great dad, a Montana sunset, and a diminutive trout.

Galatians 6:9 says, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” As responsibilities increase and we become adults, rest and free time steadily decrease. This is necessary and good, but moments of quiet and peace are good too. We cannot forget to find joy in little Sabbaths, especially unexpected ones. Those times of spontaneity become our most cherished memories. G.K. Chesterton said, “An adventure is only an inconvenience rightly considered.” As syllabi strain and a plethora of other stresses begin, remember to persevere in working well and hard, and enjoy life’s instances of rest.