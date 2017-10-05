Students reflect on Las Vegas shooting

Students in Dr. Hills’ creative writing non-fiction class wrote personal reflections about Sunday’s tragedy in Las Vegas. The following reflections are by Drew DeVoy and Will Parker.

Drew DeVoy

“From out of the city, the dying groan and the soul of the wounded cries for help; yet God charges no one with wrong.” — Job 24:12

How do I glorify God in this moment? I saw the Instagram post of a friend who was at the festival: a sunny picture of four friends in western wear. The caption read something like, “… don’t know why anyone would do this. It only ruins a good time… #hateterrorism.”

It feels disingenuous. Maybe ignorant. Maybe apathetic. How do I glorify Christ in the shadow of the Vegas strip? In my twenty years, the news has informed sundry times of “the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.”

How do I respond? Violence rages. Evil blinds her victims with hate. There is weeping and gnashing teeth. How do I sit and weep for another 59—60, including the gunman. God, what are you doing? What would you have me do?

Will Parker

I’ve got a dead pencil in my hand

And three doors down

Politicians are already shouting

Arguing

Flaunting agendas

Opinions

I’ve got a dead pencil in my hand

In the room next door,

the bard is doubled over

Weeping, gasping

The kind that crumples your chest

Clenches your face

Petrifies your fists

“Fifty-nine Dead, Fifty-nine DEAD”

I have a dead pencil in my hands

In the room across the hall

The bass from the second row

Of choir class

Sings

When peace, like a river attendeth my way

When sorrows like sea billows roll

But in my room there is nothing

Nothing but my cacophonous breathing

And the dead pencil in my hand