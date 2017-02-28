Corban University’s Hilltop publications – newspaper, yearbook and website – serve as a student-led forum for the student body. Their mission is to tell true stories that contribute to authentic Christian community at Corban. Their staff seeks to practice journalism that is true, substantiated, fair and dedicated to Jesus Christ. Hilltop publications do not represent Corban’s faculty, administration or trustees; rather, they provide a significant student perspective on matters of importance to the ongoing life of the community.