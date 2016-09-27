Listen to the song, “Heathens,” by Twenty-One Pilots and tell us what you think. Does the song promote Christian values? Respond to the poll or in the comments below!
1 comment
Kent Kersey says:
Sep 29, 2016
Not sure if it’s “evangelistic” . . . but pretty much everything they do is has a biblical subtext. This song provides a very cogent insight to ecclesiology. I didn’t see Suicide Squad, but I imaging the members of the “squad” feel free to express their strangeness and feel accepted . . . not unlike church